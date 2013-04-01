Burglary at Storage Unit

Salina police responded to a reported burglary at Broadway Mini Storage, 3335 S. 9th.

An employee was driving the lot at the storage unit on Tuesday and noticed that a lock had been ripped off of one of the units.

KSAL News learned that Alanna Regh, 31, of Salina and Ronnie Mills, 37, also of Salina; shared a storage unit together and had several items inside stolen.

The missing items include: two Quadcopter drones, two Boss Audio Car stereo amplifiers, assorted shoes and miscellaneous papers.

Police say that $1,500 worth of property had been taken or damaged.

It appears that someone had tried to cut the lock off the unit. When that failed, they took either a cable or a chain to rip off the lock.

Mills and Regh were last at the unit on March 25th around noon.

Broadway Mini Storage has cameras on the lot, however, the authorities are still waiting to get the video.