Burglary at Salina Duplex

A Salina man left his home for a few minutes to come back to find many of his belonging stolen.

Jaylen Parks, 19, left his 226 1/2 S. 10th Street home in Salina. When he returned minutes later, he found his back door had been kicked in, Xbox One game console, eight pairs of Nike Retro Jordan tennis shoes and a Colt AR .22 rifle all missing.

The burglary occurred on June 2 between the times of 8:50 P.M. and 9:05 P.M.

Authorities say the total loss has been valued at $2,500 including damage to the kicked in door.