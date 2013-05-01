Burglars Target United Building

Police are investigating after thieves enter the tallest building in Salina and rummage through multiple offices on multiple floors.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 2:00 Saturday afternoon and 8:00 Monday morning thieves entered the United Building at 119 W. Iron. Entry was gained through a door that had been left propped open.

Forrester says there was evidence that multiple offices had been entered on multiple floors of the 10 story building.

The only items missing include a laptop computer, several hundred batteries, and a pair of Turtle Beach headphones.

Along with the missing items, there was damage to several doorknobs and damage to a desk that was drawn on with a permanent marker.

Total loss and damage is estimated at $2,100.