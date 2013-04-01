Burglaries Under Investigation

Salina Police are investigating a couple of unrelated burglaries, one at a motel the other in a home in the Schilling area. Police say sometime between 5:45pm and 6:10pm on Saturday, someone forced a door open on a storage room at the Ambassy Motel, 217 S. Broadway and stole power tools, door locks and documents and paperwork from the business. Loss and damage is listed at $1,000.

Police are also looking into a residential burglary that occurred sometime between April 1 and April 7. Authorities report that someone entered a home in the 1200 block of Crescent and stole a clarinet woodwind instrument, bike, mirror, camp cot and glass top coffee table. Loss is listed at $2,740.