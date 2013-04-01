Burglary Takes Several Thousand Dollars Worth of Guns

A burglary in Salina has authorities searching for several guns valued at just under $10,000 total.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the burglary occurred sometime between Aug. 7 at 4:30 P.M. and Aug. 15 at 4:30 P.M. at 859 Sheridan.

Forrester says that 54-year-old Dennis Olson was out of town between those dates and when he returned, found that his house had been broken in to.

It appears that a brick was thrown through one of the entrance doors on the east side of the house causing $75 worth of damage to the door.

Once inside, the subject stole Olson’s gun safe. The gun safe is brown, six-feet tall and two-in-a-half by three feet square. The safe itself is valued at $500.

Inside of the safe there were 17 guns that were all taken, including six black powder rifles, five modern-day rifles and six handguns.

Olson says the total value of loss is $9,800.