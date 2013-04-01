Burglary Takes Several Thousand Dollars Worth of Guns
KSAL Staff - August 16, 2017 10:27 am
A burglary in Salina has authorities searching for several guns valued at just under $10,000 total.
Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the burglary occurred sometime between Aug. 7 at 4:30 P.M. and Aug. 15 at 4:30 P.M. at 859 Sheridan.
Forrester says that 54-year-old Dennis Olson was out of town between those dates and when he returned, found that his house had been broken in to.
It appears that a brick was thrown through one of the entrance doors on the east side of the house causing $75 worth of damage to the door.
Once inside, the subject stole Olson’s gun safe. The gun safe is brown, six-feet tall and two-in-a-half by three feet square. The safe itself is valued at $500.
Inside of the safe there were 17 guns that were all taken, including six black powder rifles, five modern-day rifles and six handguns.
Olson says the total value of loss is $9,800.