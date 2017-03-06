Burglar Steals Guns, Class Ring
KSAL Staff - September 20, 2017 10:43 am
Several guns and an old class ring are among several items stolen in a residential burglary in Central Salina.
Police Captain Paul Forrester says that sometime between 7:00 in the evening on Monday and noon on Tuesday, a home at 856 Sherman was broken into. Entry was gained by damaging a back door.
Various items were taken including:
- Remington model eleven 12 gauge shotgun
- Stevens lever action .22 rifle
- Remington BDL .243 rifle with scope
- Two Timex watches
- Size ten 1960 Roxbury class ring
Total loss is estimated at $1,600.
