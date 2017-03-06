Burglar Steals Guns, Class Ring

Several guns and an old class ring are among several items stolen in a residential burglary in Central Salina.

Police Captain Paul Forrester says that sometime between 7:00 in the evening on Monday and noon on Tuesday, a home at 856 Sherman was broken into. Entry was gained by damaging a back door.

Various items were taken including:

Remington model eleven 12 gauge shotgun

Stevens lever action .22 rifle

Remington BDL .243 rifle with scope

Two Timex watches

Size ten 1960 Roxbury class ring

Total loss is estimated at $1,600.

