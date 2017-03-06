ksal.com
Careers at SRHC
Fe for a cure

Burglar Steals Guns, Class Ring

KSAL Staff - September 20, 2017 10:43 am

Several guns and an old class ring are among several items stolen in a residential burglary in Central Salina.

Police Captain Paul Forrester says that sometime between 7:00 in the evening on Monday and noon on Tuesday, a home at 856 Sherman was broken into. Entry was gained by damaging a back door.

Various items were taken including:

  • Remington model eleven 12 gauge shotgun
  • Stevens lever action .22 rifle
  • Remington BDL .243 rifle with scope
  • Two Timex watches
  • Size ten 1960 Roxbury class ring

Total loss is estimated at $1,600.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 