Brownback on Pause to Join Trump Administration

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback may have to wait a little longer before joining the Trump Administration.

U.S. Senate Democrats are planning to force Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to take extra procedural steps on Brownback’s confirmation as U.S. Ambassador at Large for Religious Liberty.

Brownback was criticized earlier this month during a hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee over his record on LBGT rights.

A floor vote on Brownback’s nomination has not been scheduled.

