Brownback Aide Fires Back at Top Kansas Lawmaker

An aide to Republican Gov. Sam Brownback is suggesting that the Kansas Senate’s top GOP leader supports “unfair” tax increases and “punishing” spending cuts to balance the state budget.

Brownback spokeswoman Melika Willoughby responded in a Wednesday evening email to criticism of the governor’s proposals from Senate President Susan Wagle of Wichita and three other GOP leaders in the chamber.

The senators criticized Brownback for proposing to boost taxes on cigarettes, beer, wine and liquor instead of repealing an income tax break for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners. The senators also said the governor relied too heavily on accounting moves.

Willoughby challenged Wagle to draft her own budget-balancing plan.

Willoughby’s email concluded, “Until then, our budget solves the challenges of today, and provides sustainable answers for the future.”