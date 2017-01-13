Broken water pipe closes All-Indian Center exhibition area

The exhibition space at the Mid-America All-Indian Center will be closed for two to three months because of damage from a water pipe break.

The exhibition space at the Mid-America All-Indian Center will be closed for two to three months because of damage from a water pipe break.

City officials announced Friday that the water pipe flooded parts of the space Tuesday but no artifacts were damaged.

The Wichita Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2itqYAv) the exhibition space was covered in about a quarter-inch of water.

Crews will spend the next two to three months repairing the water pipe and fixing the damage in the exhibition space.

The museum’s event rental space was not affected and rentals will go on as scheduled.

—

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com.