A suspect’s hairdo helps police identify and arrest him for allegedly stealing a car from a Salina dealership.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, 18-year-old Nathan Demick’s man bun hairstyle helped an officer spot him and take him into custody on Saturday for allegedly stealing a 2011 Ford Mustang from Long McArthur Ford, 3450 S. 9th on Friday afternoon.

Police say Demick went on a test drive with a sales associate around 1:30pm and told staff he needed to go talk to his father about consigning a loan for the Mustang. The sales associate left the keys on a desk to grab his contact information and returned to find Demick and the car gone.

Police recovered the car Friday evening around 6:40pm south of the Central Mall at the intersection of Hart and Drake Street with a broken wheel. Witnesses told officers two males exited the car and ran.

On Saturday around 12:15pm, an officer working with the description of suspect recognized Demick while he was walking near the corner of Crawford and 9th Street and took him into custody without incident.

