Downtown Boo-Rama on Tuesday

Salina’s Downtown will come alive on Halloween from 4pm to 5:30pm as trick-or-treaters visit Santa Fe businesses during the annual Boo-Rama event.

Penny Bettles with Downtown Salina tells KSAL News that a large crowd is expected on Friday as merchants open up bags of treats for hundreds of children the day before Halloween.

“It’s a safe way for kids to dress up, get out and have a blast,” she said.

“Our downtown merchants love connecting with parents and kids alike during this very fun event,” Bettles added.

NewsRadio 1150 KSAL will also be broadcasting live from Santa Fe Avenue during the event.

