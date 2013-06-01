ksal.com

Bomb Threat Suspect Named

KSAL Staff - November 10, 2017 8:39 am

Authorities in Pratt are identifying the woman accused of making a bomb threat that prompted the school district to cancel classes this week.

Claudia Rodriguez-Oviedo, a secretary at Southwest Elementary School, was arrested this week for Tuesday’s threat against the school.

Rodriguez-Oviedo is now facing charges of aggravated criminal threat and unlawful acts on a computer

Story from Metro Source

