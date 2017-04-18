Body Found Amid Search For Fleeing Man Who Leapt Into River

Authorities searching for a man who jumped off a Kansas River bridge while fleeing from law enforcement have found a body.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Greg Riat said in a statement that that the body was found Monday about a mile from the bridge and near the bank. A man jumped from the bridge northeast of Paxico earlier this month when the pursuit ended with him crashing into a patrol car. The man was being sought in connection with an alleged auto theft in Wamego.

Highway patrol aircraft and sheriff’s office and Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism watercraft have been used in the search.

Riat says the identity of the man will be released pending positive identification.

Associated Press information from: WIBW