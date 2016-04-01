Bison Auction Planned at Maxwell Wildlife Refuge

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism will conduct a public auction to sell surplus bison at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge. The auction will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 15th, beginning at 11 a.m.

The auction is open to the public, and lunch and concessions will be available. Those interested in bidding are encouraged to arrive early to receive a bidder number.

The Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, 6 miles north of Canton in McPherson County, is managed to preserve the area’s prairie heritage and herds of bison and elk are maintained, both native to Kansas grasslands. The primary public use on the 2,500-acre refuge is wildlife viewing. The habitat can support only a certain number of animals, so each fall, surplus bison are sold at a public auction. This year, 40 bison will be auctioned, including 10 two-year-old bulls, four cows, eight yearling heifers, eight yearling bulls, five heifer calves, and five bull calves.

Bison older than a year will be brucellosis and tuberculosis tested and accompanied by a health certificate. Heifer calves will be vaccinated for brucellosis and certificates issued.

Cash and personal checks (if accompanied by a notarized authorization letter from the issuing bank) will be accepted. KDWPT reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Buyers must pick up bison the day of the sale or make arrangements with the refuge manager prior to the sale. Animals become the buyer’s responsibility upon settlement on sale day. Load-out assistance is available until dusk the day of the sale. Stock racks and trailers should be covered or lined because bison transport best in dark conditions.

The sale will be outside and will take place rain or shine, so attendees are encouraged to dress accordingly.

For more information, contact Maxwell Wildlife Refuge manager Cliff Peterson at (620) 628-4592 or the KDWPT Region 3 Office in Wichita at (316) 683-8069.

