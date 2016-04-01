Bids for Tyson Plant under Consideration

social media photo via David Lynn Jones

The Greater Wichita Partnership is revealing additional details about Sedgwick County’s bid to land a new Tyson Foods chicken processing plant.

The economic development agency announced yesterday it is gathering in-depth information about the project specifics from the company and the state of Kansas.

Tyson Foods is considering several factors in choosing a site including available workforce, community input and environmental analysis.

Sedgwick, Montgomery and Cloud counties are finalists to land the new Tyson plant, which would create numerous jobs.

Tyson announced earlier this year that “Project Sunset” would be built near Tonganoxie, but later reconsidered. The decision came after the Leavenworth County Commission reversed its support of issuing $500 million in industrial revenue bonds to help finance the plant.

The commission rescinded the resolution amid growing opposition to the plant from Leavenworth County residents. Among things at issue were the secrecy surrounding the project.

(information from Metro Source News)

