Bethany Introduces First Jones Family Tailgate

President Will Jones and family invited all Bethany employees and their family members to attend the first Jones Family Tailgate, Saturday, September 16, on the practice field just west of the stadium prior to the football game with McPherson College.

There were bouncy houses, face painting by Greek organizations, and games for children. The Blades, a local horn ensemble, played covers of Blood Sweat, and Tears, James Brown, Delbert McClinton, Sting, Chicago, and many more. A free tailgate dinner included burgers, hot dogs, bratwursts, and side dishes served by the Jones family. Free tickets to the game and t-shirts were provided to all faculty and staff.

“The Jones family was excited to host the tailgate for all the faculty and staff and their families,” said President Will Jones. “We want everyone to know how much they are appreciated. It was a great evening spent with colleagues.”

Due to a rain delay, the game between Bethany Swedes and McPherson Bulldogs was postponed to Sunday, September 17. The Swedes football squad picked up a win in their first conference matchup of the season. Bethany defeated the McPherson Bulldogs, 57-43, with the help of Isaiah Salazar, who earned this week’s KCAC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

