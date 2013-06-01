Bethany College Welcomes 150 High School Students for Art Day

Bethany College welcomed over 150 high school students from area high schools this week to the 2nd Annual Art Day.

According to the college. the day began in the Welcome Center with a talk by President Will Jones. The students then participated in three different activities in the art building including ceramics, painting, and digital animation from art faculty.

“Our 2nd annual Art Workshop Day was a huge success, says Matt Pfannenstiel, Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid. “We wanted this day to be a chance for students interested in art to deepen, or broaden, their skills as well as let us showcase our art department. Several students said they enjoyed the hands-on experience that they were able to take part in and wanted to come back next year.”

The students were also given campus tours and docent-led tours at the Sandzen Art Gallery along with an opportunity to view demonstrations. The students ended the day in the café with lunch and art giveaways.

“We had so many enthusiastic high school students attend the Bethany College High School Art Day,” says Eleanor Heimbaugh, Assistant Professor of Ceramics and Sculpture. “The day was filled with hands-on art activities, trivia, food, and fun for all. Our next High School Art Day will be in January.”

Participating high schools were Douglass, Hesston, Inman, Junction City, Republic County, Salina Central, and Salina South.

