Bethany College Hosts High School Musicians

Hundreds of high school singers from around the state participated in the 13th annual Bethania Pre-Audition Choral Workshop at Bethany College, Sept. 28.

Bethany’s music faculty helped prepare the singers, audition pieces for their respective district, and eventually for the 2018 Kansas Music Educators Association All-State auditions. Mass choir rehearsals were led by Mark Lucas, Ph.D., associate professor of music and director of choral activities at Bethany. Sectional rehearsals were led by additional members of the Bethany music faculty and guest directors.

“I look forward to this event each year,” says Mark Lucas, Co-Chair of Music and Director of Choral Activities. “The students this year were especially receptive to the instruction our faculty gave, which made it a great day for all of us. I am looking forward to seeing another couple of hundred young people when we do this again in Goodland later this month.”

All schools in attendance were Abilene High School, Belleville High School, Brewster High School, Buhler High School, Caney Valley High School, Central Plains, Council Grove Jr./Sr. High Schools, Ellsworth High School, Goddard Eisenhower High School, Lincoln High School, Minneapolis High School, Moundridge High School, Ness City High School, Peabody-Burns High School, Phillipsburg High School, Rock Creek Jr./Sr. High Schools, Smith Center High School, Smoky Valley High School, Sylvan-Lucas Unified High School, and Salina Central High School.

This year’s audition music included “Way Over in Beulah Lan’,” Arr. Stacey Gibbs; “Flight Song,” Kim André Arnesen; “Sing On! Dance On!” Arr. Christopher Aspaas.

Bethany College will be sponsoring the same All-State Workshop event in Goodland on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Dr. Mark Lucas will be leading that event.

—

Story from Bethany College

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.