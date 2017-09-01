Bethany Business Career Conference

A large crowd attended a special business event at Bethany College.

According to the school, the Bethany College Business Department, Career Services and the Business Club presented the 18th biennial Business Conference

The conference’s primary purpose was to give Bethany students more knowledge about career opportunities by providing dialogue with successful alumni from different business fields. Although focused primarily to Business majors, the conference was open to all interested Bethany students.

Four panels composed of nine alumni presenters represented accounting, banking, management and human relations, and sales marketing and customer service in the conference. Two alumni guest speakers were in attendance to talk on special topics. Harold R. Bohman, MD, FACS (’71), a retired Navy surgeon reviewed his life experiences and career in medicine. Paula (Carlson) Freeman (’67) discussed opportunities in the airline industry, and cruise industry as well as tour guiding, and travel agencies.

The keynote speaker for this year’s conference was Ronald V. Paulseen, CLU, ChFC, a 1971 graduate of Bethany College. Mr. Paulseen is the owner of Paulseen Financial Group in Wichita. He was the top 1 percent of New York Life Agents for 40 years and served as the President of New York Life’s Agent’s Advisory Council in 1999-2000. He also was the Past President of the New York Life Agents Reinsurance Company (NYLARC) and served on Wichita Collegiate School Board, Bethany College Board, and Wichita Community Foundation Board. He is married to Virginia A. Paulseen (Jenny Peck ’72) and has two married children, daughter Aeramy K. Porter ’01 and son Brandon R. ’03, along with three grandchildren.

“Mr. Paulseen is an exemplary alumni of Bethany College,” said President Will Jones. “He is a successful professional who loves God and loves people. I am grateful for his investment of time and talent in the lives of our students.”

Since the first conference, more than 250 alumni volunteers have readily returned to Bethany to speak about their career paths with interested students and staff.

