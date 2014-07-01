Batteries Damaged after Trailer Overturns

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff's Office

A trailer full of automobile batteries tips over in the parking lot at Exide Technologies in Salina Monday evening.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office an Ottawa yard truck was pulling an enclosed trailer loaded with 35,000 pounds of unsecured batteries.

The driver was making a turn into the lot at 413 E Berg Road when the load shifted sending the truck and trailer crashing onto the pavement.

A Hazmat crew with the Salina Fire Department arrived to clean up the leaking battery fluid as well as some diesel fuel from the truck.

The driver, 50-year-old Milton Adee suffered minor cuts and scrapes but did not require treatment from EMS at the scene.

Loss and damage in the case is still being finalized and is expected to be in the thousands of dollars.