Backwater Mafia to Headline Next Friday Night Live

Salina Arts & Humanities, in collaboration with downtown stakeholders, announces the next Friday Night Live concert event on August 25th. Friday Night Live is a series of arts and entertainment programming for Salina residents and visitors designed to increase attendance and participation in arts-related events and to strengthen partnerships with local business owners in the downtown arts district.

This week, the Friday Night Live free concert features local band Backwater Mafia. This high-energy group of musicians has played the Salina area for many years in different incarnations, their last one being Pandora Roxx. Backwater Mafia, in their newest design, played the Eric Stein Stage for Festival Jam 2017.

From Johnny Cash to Metallica, Backwater Mafia brings classic-yet-current rock and country songs to their audiences. The band puts a twist on old favorites and brings a hard-hitting rock ‘n’ roll show every time they take the stage. Backwater Mafia’s Friday Night Live set will be at Campbell Plaza from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. The show is family-friendly and admission is free.