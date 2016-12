A Salina man contacts police after his home is burglarized twice in a span of 7 days.

According to Captain Mike Sweeney, someone forced a door open on a home in the 600 block of Morningside Drive on December 15th and again on December 21st and removed numerous items.

Police say 2 Remington shotguns were stolen along with an XBox game console, flatscreen TV and a Go-Pro camera.

Loss and damage is listed at $2,450.