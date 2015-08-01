Award Winning Journalist to Speak at Event

An event hosted by area Girl Scouts will feature an award winning journalist.

According to Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland, Susan Page of USA Today will serve as keynote speaker at the second-annual Leadership Luncheon hosted by the Juliette’s Pearls Leadership Society, whose mission is investing in girls to build tomorrow’s community leaders.

The luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, February 16, 2017, at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview, 400 W. Douglas Ave. in Wichita. This Leadership Luncheon is part of the society’s efforts to raise funds and awareness for Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland, ensuring girls across the state have a chance to participate in programs that help them thrive now and in the future as adults.

In order to launch the Girl Scout Movement in 1912, Juliette Gordon Low sold her valuable necklace of rare pearls to support the organization and its mission. Just like Low, the members of the Juliette’s Pearls Leadership Society want to ensure Girl Scouts continues to help girls discover, lead and make their communities and the world better for generations to come. The annual Leadership Luncheon raises funds to support girls in 80 Kansas counties served by Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland.

Page is a graduate of Wichita Southeast High School and current Washington Bureau Chief of USA Today. She has interviewed the past eight presidents (three after they left office), and in 2016, she covered her 10th presidential campaign. She has reported from five continents and dozens of foreign countries, from Russia to China, Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh. She has been a regular guest host on “The Diane Rehm Show” on NPR and appears as an analyst on PBS, CBS, NBC, Fox News and CNN. She’s won national awards for her reporting and is past president of the White House Correspondents Association. She is the daughter of the late Robert Page, former president of the Garvey Co., and the late Marjorie Page, founder of the Wichita Junior Golf Association.

A limited number of tickets to the Leadership Luncheon are on sale now. The public can go online to kansasgirlscouts.org/jpls to purchase tickets for $100 per person to this luncheon supporting Kansas Girl Scouts. For more information or to become a member of the Juliette’s Pearls Leadership Society, ensuring your seat at this special luncheon, call (888) 686-6468 or email Amber Hendrix, director of fund development for Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland, at ahendrix@gskh.org.