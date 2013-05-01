Avett Brothers Coming to Salina

One of the the most popular folk rock bands in the the country is coming to Salina. The Avett Brothers are coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

The Avett Brothers are an American folk rock band fronted by brothers Scott and Seth Avett. The brothers formed the band in 2001, and immersed themselves in their musician dad’s record collection, falling in love with Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and Crosby, Stills & Nash.

In 2009, the group made mainstream waves with their lauded major label debut, I and Love and You. It landed at #16 on the Billboard Top 200 and garnered unanimous critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Paste, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and Time, who even dubbed it one of Top 10 albums of the year. 2012 saw The Carpenter hit #4 on the Billboard Top 200—their highest bow to date—while People, USA Today, and American Songwriter lauded the album. The group graced the stage of Jimmy Kimmel twice. During the second performance, they invited the Brooklyn Philharmonic Orchestra along to pay homage to Brooklyn with “I and Love and You” as personally requested by Kimmel.

Their eighth studio album debuted at #5 on the Billboard Top 200. They performed on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno and The Late Show with David Letterman as well as joining legendary Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell for a rapturous Pearl Jam tribute on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon. A string of sold out shows followed.

The band has a song called “Salina”, which will surely be a fan favorite at the Stiefel.

The Avett Brothers will perform at the Stiefel Theatre on Tuesday, July 4th. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd, and start at $77.