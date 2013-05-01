Autumn Severe Weather Rolls Through Area

Damaging severe weather rolled across Kansas late Friday afternoon into Friday evening.

Severe storms initially formed mid-afternoon in Western Kansas. The storms then slowly moved northeast.

The main threat was large hail and strong wind. There was some damage reported.

Damaging straight line wind downed power poles in several counties. Hail as large as tennis balls fell in some areas as well.

A tornado was reported on the ground by a spotter, on the ground for four minutes, eight miles north of Marquette.

Heavy rain that accompanied the storms caused some flooding issues in some areas.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.