AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt Thompson 9/27

The Kansas State Wildcats are gearing up for the Baylor Bears to open Big 12 Conference action.

Voice of the Kansas State Wildcats Wyatt Thompson joined “In The Zone” on Wednesday to preview the upcoming showdown versus the 0-4 Bears.

You can catch Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt every Wednesday between 6 and 7 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

This week, Wyatt recaps the time in Nashville, his biggest takeaway from the 14-7 loss to Vanderbilt and much more.