AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt Thompson 11/8

The Kansas State Wildcats are a win away from being bowl eligible.

K-State edged Texas Tech 42-35 in overtime to improve to 5-4. Quarterback Skylar Thompson filled in for starter Alex Delton after halftime and led KSU to two scoring drives.

Thompson had a one-yard rushing TD to allow the Cats to tie the game following a two-point conversion. Thompson then connected with Byron Pringle on an eight-yard score in overtime.

Voice of the Kansas State Wildcats Wyatt Thompson joined “In The Zone” on Wednesday to recap the gigantic victory.

