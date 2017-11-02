AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt Thompson 11/1

The Kansas State Wildcats continue to reign supreme over the Kansas Jayhawks on the gridiron.

K-State received a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from D.J. Reed, helping the Cats down the Hawks 30-20 in the Sunflower Showdown. It was the ninth-straight win for KSU against KU.

Quarterback Alex Delton did get hurt, but he threw for 98 yards and added another 36 on the ground. Backup Skylar Thompson tossed for 40 yards and ran for 39.

Voice of the Kansas State Wildcats Wyatt Thompson joined “In The Zone” on Wednesday to recap the Sunflower Showdown victory.

