AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt Thompson 10/25

Kansas State nearly pulled off the upset on Saturday.

Instead, No. 9 Oklahoma scored with seven seconds left to sink the Wildcats 42-35. The defeat put the Wildcats at 3-4 on the season.

K-State led 21-10 at the half. The Cats tied up the score at 35-all with 2:27 to go in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hang on.

Voice of the Kansas State Wildcats Wyatt Thompson joined “In The Zone” on Wednesday to recap the loss to Oklahoma.

You can catch Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt every Wednesday between 6 and 7 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Hear Wyatt on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL when the Cats take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. Kickoff is at 2 pm with coverage beginning at 11 am on KSAL.