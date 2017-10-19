AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt Thompson 10/18

The Kansas State Wildcats are staring at a .500 record.

K-State suffered a 26-6 loss to No. 6 TCU on Saturday. The game featured a handful of weather delays, causing the Wildcat offense to sputter a bit more.

KSU racked up just 216 yards of total offense. The rushing attack was nonexistent as the Cats picked up 70 yards on 29 carries, good for 2.4 yards per rush.

Voice of the Kansas State Wildcats Wyatt Thompson joined “In The Zone” on Wednesday to recap the loss to TCU.

You can catch Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt every Wednesday between 6 and 7 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Kickoff is at 3 pm with coverage beginning at 11 am on KSAL.