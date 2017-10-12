AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt Thompson 10/11

Kansas State’s win streak versus Texas schools has come to an end.

K-State’s streak stopped at six on Saturday when the Texas Longhorns edged the Cats 40-34 in double overtime.

Quarterback Jesse Ertz hurt his knee in the third quarter, but came back for the final drive of regulation. Ertz was 12-of-18 passing for 224 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He ran nine times for four yards.

Voice of the Kansas State Wildcats Wyatt Thompson joined “In The Zone” on Wednesday to recap the loss to Texas.

