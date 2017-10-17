AUDIO: Wesleyan Women Tabbed 4th, Bethany 10th in KCAC Basketball Polls

WICHITA, Kan. – Following the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Media Day, votes were tabulated for both the KCAC Media and Coaches Preseason Polls. Tabor College takes the top spot in each poll, with 12 first place votes in the Media Poll and nine in the Coaches Poll.

In the Media Poll, Tabor edges the University of Saint Mary by 37 points, who finished second in the poll. Friends University finished third in the media voting with 146 total votes and the final four first place votes, while Kansas Wesleyan finished fourth with 140 votes.

The Coaches Poll gives a 16-point edge to Tabor over Friends for first place. Two points then separate the Falcons from the University of Saint Mary Spires who sit in third with 98 points.

After winning the KCAC Tournament, Tabor defeated Indiana Institute of Technology, 67-58, in the first round of the NAIA DII Tournament but eventually fell to the University of Saint Francis, 69-53. Morgan Ediger returns for the Bluejays following a 2016-17 season where she averaged 12.1 points per game, 4.0 rebounds per game, 52 steals, and 21 total blocks.

The Falcons earned the KCAC Regular Season title with a 21-1 conference record and finished the 2016-17 season with a 28-6 overall record. Friends advanced to the NAIA DII Tournament, defeating Hastings College 63-57, but fell to Saint Xavier University 96-66 in the second round. Lexi Evans averaged 11.5 points per game last season and recorded 81 steals, 15 blocks, and 85 total rebounds for the Falcons in 2016-17.



2017-18 KCAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Media Poll

RANK SCHOOL TOTAL POINTS 1 Tabor College (12) 187 2 University of Saint Mary 150 3 Friends University (4) 146 4 Kansas Wesleyan University 140 5 Ottawa University 124 6 Sterling College 118 7 Oklahoma Wesleyan University 110 T8 McPherson College 82 T8 Southwestern College 82 10 Bethany College 58 11 Bethel College 31 12 York College 20

2017-18 KCAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll