AUDIO: Voice of KC Chiefs Mitch Holthus 9/28

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-0.

Kansas City went to Los Angeles and took down the Chargers 24-10. The defense picked off three passes off LA quarterback Philip Rivers. Rookie tailback Kareem Hunt finished off the Chargers with a TD run.

The Chiefs get back to Arrowhead Stadium for Monday Night Football. The Washington Redskins are set to face Chiefs Kingdom after handling the Oakland Raiders last weekend.

