AUDIO: Voice of KC Chiefs Mitch Holthus 11/9

Going into the contest, both Dallas and Kansas City were looking to make a statement.

The Cowboys won the tilt.

Quarterback Dak Prescott picked up three total touchdowns, tailback Ezekiel Elliott rushed for nearly 100 yards and the Cowboys edged the Chiefs 28-17 in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won its third consecutive game while KC lost its third in the last four games.

Dallas barely outgained KC 375 to 323, but the Cowboys were 7-of-12 on third downs while the Chiefs were 4-of-11. Prescott was 21-of-33 passing for 249 yards and two scores. He added 27 yards and a score on the ground. Elliott carried the ball 27 times for 93 yards and a TD.

KC’s Smith finished with 263 yards on 25-of-34 passing. He had two touchdowns, but also threw his first interception of the season. Rookie running back Kareem Hunt was contained, only gaining 37 yards on nine totes.

Kansas City (6-3) stays on the road when the Chiefs play the New York Giants on Nov. 19. Chiefs have a bye this week.

