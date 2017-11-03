AUDIO: Voice of KC Chiefs Mitch Holthus 11/2

Kansas City used a simple recipe to take down the Denver Broncos.

Kicker Harrison Butker connected on five field goals, the KC defense forced five turnovers and the Chiefs beat the Broncos 29-19 on Monday Night Football. It was the fourth-straight win versus Denver.

KC’s Alex Smith was just 14-of-31 for 202 yards and a TD. Tight end Travis Kelce pulled in seven catches for 133 yards and a score.

Kansas City snapped a two-game losing skid to improve to 6-2. Up next for KC is a road trip to Dallas to face the Cowboys.

Every week, the voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus hops on “In The Zone”. Catch the weekly interview at 5:40 pm on Thursdays on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The chats are presented by American Ag Credit.