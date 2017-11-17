ksal.com

AUDIO: Voice of KC Chiefs Mitch Holthus 11/16

Pat Strathman - November 17, 2017 6:34 am

The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to go for this Sunday’s battle with the New York Giants.

KC is coming off a bye week after losing three of its last four games. Head coach Andy Reid is 16-2 in tilts following bye weeks.

New York fell to San Francisco 31-21 on the road last weekend. It was the first win of the season for the 1-9 49ers.

The G-Men are 1-8 with a slew of injuries.

Every week, the voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus hops on “In The Zone”. Catch the weekly interview at 5:40 pm on Thursdays on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The chats are presented by American Ag Credit.

