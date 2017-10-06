AUDIO: Voice of KC Chiefs Mitch Holthus 10/5

The Kansas City Chiefs are the last undefeated team in the NFL.

KC outlasted the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football, winning 29-20 at Arrowhead Stadium. Rookie kicker Harrison Butker nailed a 43-yard field goal with eight seconds left and linebacker Justin Houston scooped up a fumble for a 13-yard score to ice the game.

The Chiefs improved to 4-0 on the year. They travel south to Houston to face the Texans on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is at 7:30.

Every week, the voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus hops on “In The Zone”. Catch the weekly interview between 6 and 7 pm on Thursdays on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The chats are presented by American Ag Credit.

This week, Mitch revisits the win over the Redskins, gives a comparison for Kareem Hunt and chats about the Texans.