AUDIO: Voice of KC Chiefs Mitch Holthus 10/26

With 2:25 remaining, Oakland quarterback Derek Carr led a drive for the ages.

Carr and the Raiders marched 85 yards down the field and finished the drive with a two-yard touchdown pass from Carr to wide out Michael Crabtree, giving Oakland a wild 31-30 victory over Kansas City. The Chiefs lost for the second time in five days.

Kansas City’s defense allowed 505 yards. Smith was 25-of-36 passing for 342 yards and three touchdowns. Rookie running back Kareem Hunt carried the ball 18 times for 87 yards.

Kansas City fell to 5-2 and the Chiefs wait for the Denver Broncos for Monday Night football.

