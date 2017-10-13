AUDIO: Voice of KC Chiefs Mitch Holthus 10/12

The Kansas City Chiefs are still perfect.

Quarterback Alex Smith threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns to help the Chiefs remain undefeated with a 42-34 victory over the Houston Texans.

The Chiefs improved to 5-0 on the year. Kansas City heads back to Arrowhead to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chiefs are hoping to avenge a loss that took place in the playoffs last year.

Every week, the voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus hops on “In The Zone”. Catch the weekly interview at 5:40 pm on Thursdays on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The chats are presented by American Ag Credit.

This week, Mitch revisits the win over the Texans, drops a mind-blowing Alex Smith stat and previews the game vs the Steelers.