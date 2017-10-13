ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 63 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 68 °F | Lo: 56 °F

Saturday

Hi: 72 °F 

Lo: 42 °F

Sunday

Hi: 64 °F 

Lo: 42 °F

Monday

Hi: 72 °F 

Lo: 48 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 74 °F 

Lo: 52 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 75 °F 

Lo: 52 °F

Salinas Womens Cliinic
KSN

AUDIO: Voice of KC Chiefs Mitch Holthus 10/12

Pat Strathman - October 13, 2017 6:13 am

The Kansas City Chiefs are still perfect.

Quarterback Alex Smith threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns to help the Chiefs remain undefeated with a 42-34 victory over the Houston Texans.

The Chiefs improved to 5-0 on the year. Kansas City heads back to Arrowhead to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chiefs are hoping to avenge a loss that took place in the playoffs last year.

Every week, the voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus hops on “In The Zone”. Catch the weekly interview at 5:40 pm on Thursdays on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The chats are presented by American Ag Credit.

This week, Mitch revisits the win over the Texans, drops a mind-blowing Alex Smith stat and previews the game vs the Steelers.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 