AUDIO & VIDEO: KU Prepares For Purdue

Patrick Strathman - March 22, 2017 5:48 pm

The Kansas Jayhawks are back home.

After a short trip to Tulsa, Oklahoma, top-seeded Kansas is back to a Jayhawk favorite: the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

KU used a late burst of offensive power to get back ninth-seeded Michigan State 90-70 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The next challenger proves to be an even more interesting test.

The Purdue Boilermakers have quite possibly the best big-man duo in the nation. Sophomore Caleb Swanigan highlights Purdue, being one of four finalists for the Naismith Trophy. Kansas senior guard Frank Mason III also made the cut.

 

On the day before the Sweet Sixteen contest, Kansas held an open practice and visited with media members. Below are special interviews with media members, video of a couple KU players and audio from head coach Bill Self. Special coverage of the Hawks is powered by Nex-Tech Wireless.

Kansas plays Purdue on Thursday, March 23 at 8:40. Pregame coverage begins at seven on Real Country 101.7.

