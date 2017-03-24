AUDIO & VIDEO: Kansas Ready For Oregon

In 2016, the Kansas Jayhawks and Oregon Ducks were shut out of the Final Four in the Elite Eight.

For this year’s “Big Dance”, one of the two is moving on to Phoenix.

After a crushing 98-66 victory over Purdue in the Sweet Sixteen, the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks are ready to cap off their short trip to Kansas City in style. Frank Mason III and Devonte’ Graham combined for 52 points in Thursday night’s victory.

Oregon edged Michigan 69-68 in the first contest of the doubleheader on Thursday. The Ducks feature the Pac-12 conference player of the year Dillon Brooks, but lost post Chris Boucher going into the NCAA Tournament.

Both the Jayhawks and Ducks believe they are similar, athletic teams.