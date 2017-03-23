AUDIO & VIDEO: Kansas Dominates Purdue

All the talk over the past week revolved around the matchup of Kansas’ backcourt and Purdue’s frontcourt.

Quickness won the battle.

Guards Frank Mason III and Devonte’ Graham combined for 52 points and the Kansas Jayhawks blasted past Purdue 98-66.

Both teams took to the three-point game early. Purdue and Kansas traded triples as neither missed a trey for a perfect five-for-five start. That benefited the Boilermakers as they built an 18-11 advantage with 13:58 to play in the half.

Purdue continued to have the upperhand, ballooning the margin out to eight, 33-25, with 6:26 remaining. That’s when KU flipped the switch, outscoring Purdue 22-7 to grab a 47-40 lead at the half.

The Boilermakers didn’t go away, trimming the margin to two with 16:30 left in the game, but they weren’t ready for a thunderous, 360-degree slam by Lagerald Vick to put Kansas up by nine with 12:09 to go. Josh Jackson connected on a stepback three to follow and once the Hawks had a double-digit cushion, they put the pedal to the floor.

Mason III was equal with Graham, both scoring 26 points each. Mason was 9-of-11 from the floor with seven rebounds and assists. Graham connected on five threes. Jackson ended up with a double-double, pulling down 12 boards and scoring 15 points.

Up next for Kansas is Oregon in the Elite Eight at the Sprint Center in Kansas City on Saturday.