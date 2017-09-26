AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show 9/25

The fall season continues to roll on for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.

And so does the Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show, which takes place every Monday from 6 to 7 pm, live at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn just past Lowe’s. Come in for the $6.99 Build-Your-Own-Burger Special that includes a side. Various members of the Wesleyan athletic department will be there.

This week’s program started with the head volleyball coach Fred Aubuchon. Coach Aubuchon recapped last week’s action, which featured three wins and a loss to No. 22 Ottawa. The Braves really stomped the Coyotes, but coach Aubuchon loved the response from his team. Also, senior Hannah Reynolds joined the show to chat about the season and reveal what she wants to do outside of Kansas Wesleyan.

Women’s soccer head coach Kat Benton was able to pick up her first victory! Last Tuesday, KWU beat Waldorf 4-1 on the road. The Coyotes followed the win up with a loss to Oklahoma City, but coach Benton is seeing improvement every day with the squad.

Lastly, football head coach Matt Drinkall came on the program to recap the 26-23 defeat to No. 18 Sterling. He was extremely pleased with the defense and brought along senior Christian McQueen to talk more about the brick wall that sets the tone each game. Coach Drinkall and McQueen touched on the protests in the NFL as well as discuss Disney movies. Plus, McQueen declared his intentions for post-football life.

Results from last week

– Men’s golf: finished 7th at SGU Classic w/Austin Odum tying for 24th w/159 score; took 6th at Dan Quayle Golf Classic w/Troy Watson taking 7th w/147

– Women’s golf: finished 8th at Dan Quayle Golf Classic w/Palmer Bosanko getting 32nd w/167

– Men’s soccer: 3-1 win over Oklahoma City

– Women’s soccer: 4-1 win over Waldorf; 3-0 loss to Oklahoma City

– Volleyball: 3-0 loss to No. 22 Ottawa; 3-1 win over McPherson; 3-0 win over York; 3-0 win over Haskell

– Football: 26-23 loss to No. 18 Sterling

Schedule for this week

– Women’s soccer: Wed at home vs York at 5 pm; Sat at home vs Sterling at 1 pm

– Men’s soccer: Wed at home vs York at 7 pm; Sat at home vs Sterling at 3 pm

– Volleyball: Wed at home vs Tabor at 7 pm; Fri at Friends

– Football: Sat at Southwestern at 6 pm

– Cross country: in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday