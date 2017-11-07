AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show 11/6

The fall season is coming to a close for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes. But, the winter season is just getting started.

Kansas Wesleyan men’s basketball opened the 2017-18 season with a couple close losses. After leading by 10 in the second half against Concordia, the Bulldogs charged back to take a lead late in the game and went on to win 75-72. The Coyotes had a rally of their own on Thursday against Central Christian, but the low-shooting performance plagued KWU in the defeat. Still, head men’s basketball coach Anthony Monson sees plenty of positives after one week of hoops.

Head women’s basketball coach Ryan Showman is just as excited with what he saw on Thursday. The Coyotes pulled out a gritty 69-67 victory over Mid-America Christian. The KWU bench outscored MACU’s 35-8 in that contest and the defense showed flashes of greatness.

Twenty-four seniors played their final game at the Graves Family Sports Complex on Saturday when the football squad whipped Bethel 58-24. Senior QB Kelly Cordova threw seven touchdown passes, five to sophomore tight end Trenton Poe-Evans. Both joined the show to reflect on that day. Head football coach Matt Drinkall was also there.

Results from last week

– Men’s basketball: 75-72 loss to Concordia, 60-52 loss to Central Christian.

– Women’s soccer: 2-0 win over McPherson, 7-2 win over Southwestern

– Men’s soccer: 3-0 win over McPherson, 3-1 win over Bethany

– Volleyball: 3-1 win over Oklahoma Wesleyan, 3-2 win over Friends, 3-0 win over Bethel

– Women’s basketball: 69-67 win over Mid-America Christian

– Women’s cross country: Bailie Troll took 30th at KCAC Championships

– Men’s cross country: Took 3rd at KCAC Championships, Christian Perez was 15th, John Greening finished 19th

– Football: 58-24 win over Bethel

– Wrestling: 36-20 loss to Bethany

Schedule this week

– Women’s basketball: Tue vs College of St. Mary at 6 pm on FM 104.9, Fri at Morningside, Sat at Dakota State

– Men’s soccer: Tue at Oklahoma Wesleyan

– Women’s soccer: Wed at Ottawa

– Volleyball: Thu-Sat at KCAC Tournament

– Men’s basketball: Thu at Hastings, Sat vs Avila at 7 pm

– Wrestling: Thu at Bacone College, Sat at Bethany

– Men’s and women’s bowling: Sat-Sun in Davenport, Iowa

– Football: Sat at Ottawa at 1:00 on FM 104.9