AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show 10/9

The fall season continues to roll on for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.

And so does the Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show, which takes place every Monday from 6 to 7 pm, live at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn just past Lowe’s. Come in for the $6.99 Build-Your-Own-Burger Special that includes a side. Various members of the Wesleyan athletic department will be there.

The women’s soccer squad had a pair of double-overtime matches last week. After failing to put a goal in the net versus Tabor, the Coyotes bounced back against Friends. Wesleyan found a way to nip the Falcons off a corner from Taylor Velez. Alyssa Skobis connected on the goal in the 107th minute to give KWU a 1-0 victory. Not only was that special, but the 2007 Wesleyan squad was in attendance for the KWU Hall of Fame ceremony. Head women’s soccer coach Kat Benton played on that squad and chatted about the team that was so dominant.

Here’s a formula for you: 7 turnovers + 3 quarterbacks = 1 win. What? That’s what took place on Saturday when the football squad rallied to beat McPherson 42-35 in overtime. The Coyotes were down by 21 points and stormed back to get the victory on homecoming night. In the win, linebacker Pierce Williams had nine tackles and a sack, giving him the KCAC Defensive Player of the Week. Head football coach Matt Drinkall rehashed the win alongside senior linebacker Garrett Updegraft.

Results from last week

– Men’s & women’s golf: 2nd place at KWU Invitational, Troy Watson was individual champion, MacKenzie Fabrizius placed 5th.

– Women’s soccer: 0-0 2OT tie with Tabor, 1-0 2OT win over Friends.

– Men’s soccer: 3-1 win over Tabor; 4-0 win over Friends.

– Volleyball: 3-1 win over Bethel; 3-1 win over Bethany.

– Football: 42-35 overtime win over McPherson

Schedule for this week

– Men’s golf: Mon & Tue at Central Kansas Invitational in McPherson.

– Women’s soccer: Wed at home vs Oklahoma Wesleyan at 5; Sat at Bethel.

– Men’s soccer: Wed at home vs Oklahoma Wesleyan at 7; Sat at Bethel.

– Volleyball: Wed at home vs Oklahoma Wesleyan at 6; Fri in Hutchinson, Kan vs Southwestern & Sterling; Sat in Hutch vs McPherson & St. Mary.

– Men’s & women’s bowling: Sat & Sun at MidStates Bowling Classic.

– Football: Sat at home vs Friends at 1:30.