AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show 10/30

The fall season continues to roll on for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.

The men’s golf team completed the fall portion of its schedule last week at Park University. Coleman Houk led the charge with a tie for fourth. Interim head coach Howard Mahan wrapped up the 2017 golf season by joining the show.

It was a long road trip for the Kansas Wesleyan women’s basketball team. The Coyotes traveled out to Northern New Mexico College to take on a pair of opponents. KWU fell short in both contests, but head women’s basketball coach Ryan Showman sees some positives.

Kansas Wesleyan football had no problems with Bethany in the newly-named First Bank Kansas Smoky Hill Showdown. The Coyotes outgunned the Swedes 56-28 on Saturday. Senior quarterback had six total touchdowns, two scoring throws to junior wide out KJ Ocasio. Ocasio hopped on the program with offensive coordinator Joe Morrissey to talk about the rivalry win and Halloween.

Results from last week

– Men’s golf: took 5th at Park Fall Invitational, Coleman Houk tied for 4th

– Women’s soccer: 2-0 win over Southwestern; 1-0 OT win over Bethany

– Men’s soccer: 4-0 win over Southwestern; 4-2 win over Bethany

– Volleyball: 3-1 win over York; 3-0 loss to Tabor

– Women’s basketball: 69-52 loss to Panhandle State; 81-70 loss to Northern New Mexico

– Football: 56-28 win over Bethany

Schedule for this week

– Men’s basketball: Mon vs Concordia (75-72 loss); Thu at Central Christian

– Women’s soccer: Tue at McPherson

– Men’s soccer: Tue at McPherson

– Volleyball: Wed at Oklahoma Wesleyan; Fri vs Friends at 7 pm; Sat vs Bethel at 7 pm

– Women’s basketball: Thu vs Mid America Christian at 6 pm

– Cross country: Sat at KCAC Cross Country Championships

– Football: Sat vs Bethel at 1:30 pm

– Wrestling: Sun vs Bethany at 4 pm