AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show 10/23

The fall season continues to roll on for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.

And so does the Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show, which takes place every Monday from 6 to 7 pm, live at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn just past Lowe’s. Come in for the $6.99 Build-Your-Own-Burger Special that includes a side. Various members of the Wesleyan athletic department will be there.

The KWU men’s basketball team is gearing up for its 2017 season opener. The Coyotes start the year with a home tilt against Concordia on Monday, Oct. 30. Wesleyan was picked to finish seventh in the KCAC by media members while being tabbed to take eighth according to the coaches. Head coach Anthony Monson previewed the upcoming year on the show last night.

As for the football squad, the Coyotes fell to No. 20 Tabor 41-20 on Sunday. KWU was up 14-6 midway in the second quarter, but the Bluejays scored 28-unanswered points. Wesleyan trailed by 14 and was at the Tabor 30-yard line in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, Tabor had a scoop and score on a fumble to seal the victory. The Coyotes are now 4-2 in the KCAC, 5-3 overall. Head coach Matt Drinkall summarized the defeat and gave his thoughts on Halloween. Sophomore superback Demarco Prewitt joined the show and discussed his transition to a new position.

Results from last week

– Women’s soccer: 2-0 win over Bethel, 1-0 loss to Ottawa, 1-0 win over St. Mary

– Men’s soccer: 3-0 win over Bethel, 1-0 loss to Ottawa, 1-0 loss to St. Mary

– Women’s golf: closed out fall season in Oklahoma City; Palmer Bosanko was 26th with score of 246

– Volleyball: 3-2 loss to Ottawa, 3-0 loss to William Woods, 3-0 loss to Benedictine

– Men’s & women’s cross country: men took 10th at NAIA MidStates Classic; Bailie Troll finished 47th for women

– Football: 41-20 loss to No. 20 Tabor

Schedule this week

– Men’s golf: Mon & Tue in Kansas City

– Women’s soccer: Wed vs Southwestern at 5 pm; Sat vs Bethany at 5 pm

– Men’s soccer: Wed vs Southwestern at 7 pm; Sat vs Southwestern at 7 pm

– Volleyball: Wed vs York at 7 pm; Fri at Tabor at 5:30 pm

– Women’s basketball: Fri & Sat in New Mexico vs Panhandle State & Northern New Mexico

– Football: Sat at Bethany at 1:30 pm