AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show 10/2

The fall season continues to roll on for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.

Kickoff off the show was head men’s and women’s cross country coach Luke Samford. The men competed down in Stillwater, Okla. for the Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree. The Coyotes took 11th with Luke Maddox leading the charge. Maddox took 24th at the meet. Coach Samford praised Maddox and other individuals, commented on the most ideal course and much more.

Kansas Wesleyan men’s soccer is getting hot at the right time. KWU has won three-straight games. The Coyotes handled (RV) Oklahoma City on the road 3-1 to ignite the run of victories. Head men’s soccer coach Diego Cocon recapped those contests, summarized the team’s play lately and broke down the process of receiving yellow cards.

Lastly, the football squad edged Southwestern on the road 34-29. Senior wide receiver Johan Velez reeled in two touchdown catches in the victory. The product from La Quinta, California joined the show to reveal what’s next after football. Head football coach Matt Drinkall rehashed the gritty win and revealed the secret to wrestling championship belts on the sideline.

Results from last week

– Women’s soccer: 1-0 loss to York; 6-0 win over Sterling

– Men’s soccer: 2-1 win over York, 2-0 win over Sterling

– Volleyball: 3-1 win over (RV) Tabor; 3-1 win at Friends

– Cross country: men finished 11th at Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree

– Football: 34-29 win at Southwestern

Schedule for this week

– Women’s soccer: Wed at Tabor; Sat at home vs Friends at 11 am

– Men’s soccer: Wed at Tabor; Sat at home vs Friends at 1 pm

– Volleyball: Wed at Bethel; Fri at Bethany

– Cross country: Sat at Fort Hays State Tiger Open

– Football: Sat at home vs McPherson at 6 pm

– Men’s & women’s golf: Mon & Tue at home for KWU Fall Classic

– Men’s and women’s tennis: Mon vs Barton County; Wed vs Newman