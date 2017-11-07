AUDIO: David Beaty Press Conference 11/7

The Kansas Jayhawks continue to struggle.

After a scoreless first quarter, KU fell to Baylor 38-9. Baylor picked up its first win of the year to match the record of Kansas at 1-8.

The Jayhawk offense mustered up just 289 yards of total offense while going 3-of-16 on third downs. Quarterback Carter Stanley was 17-of-33 passing for 155 yards and an interception. Running back Khalil Herbert ran 10 times for 71 yards.

Baylor’s offense racked up 455 yards, led by QB Charlie Brewer. Brewer was 23-of-29 passing for 315 yards and a trio of touchdowns. Terence Williams had 23 carries for 62 yards and a TD.

Kansas’ next challenge is in Austin, Texas against the Texas Longhorns. Kickoff is at 5 pm with pregame at 3:30 on Real Country 101.7.

On Tuesday, head football coach David Beaty met with media members to break down the loss to Baylor while talking about the showdown versus Texas.