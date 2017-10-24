AUDIO: David Beaty Press Conference 10/24

The Kansas Jayhawk offense continues to be a mystery.

KU went to Fort Worth, Tex. over the weekend, only to travel back to Lawrence with a 43-0 defeat to the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs. Kansas lost its 44th consecutive road game, tying an 18-year-old record.

TCU recorded 22 first downs. The Kansas offense had just 21 total yards. QB Peyton Bender was 7-of-16 through the air for 38 yards. The Jayhawks had negative 25 yards.

As for TCU, the Frogs racked up 284 passing yards. Signal caller Kenny Hill was 19-of-26 passing for 278 yards and five touchdowns. TCU accumulated 475 total yards of offense.

Kansas turns to the Sunflower Showdown this Saturday after being outscored 88-0 in the past two contests. The rivalry tilt from Lawrence begins at 2:00 with pregame at 11:00 am on 1150 KSAL. Pregame also can be heard on Real Country 101.7 starting at 12:30.

On Tuesday, coach David Beaty met with media members to break down the TCU loss and give a preview on the Sunflower Showdown.